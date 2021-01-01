Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Samsung Galaxy M12
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M12, which is powered by Exynos 850. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
- 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (181K versus 93K)
- 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|81.9%
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|-
|PWM
|892 Hz
|-
|Response time
|36 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2214:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 +13%
315
278
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +38%
1415
1023
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 +94%
181376
93344
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
21:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:03 hr
Talk (3G)
46:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2020
|November 2020
|Release date
|December 2020
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 150 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M12.
