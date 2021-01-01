Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Galaxy M12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M12, which is powered by Exynos 850. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (181K versus 93K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Galaxy M12

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 892 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 2214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
443 nits
Galaxy M12
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 +2%
83.4%
Galaxy M12
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Samsung Galaxy M12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 600 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 +13%
315
Galaxy M12
278
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +38%
1415
Galaxy M12
1023
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 +94%
181376
Galaxy M12
93344

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 3:00 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Galaxy M12
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Galaxy M12
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M3
46:04 hr
Galaxy M12
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85.1 dB
Galaxy M12
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 November 2020
Release date December 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 150 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M12.

