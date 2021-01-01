Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Galaxy S20 FE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Xiaomi Поко М3
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
Xiaomi Poco M3
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (154 vs 118 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 179K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 87% higher maximum brightness (817 against 436 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 990

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Galaxy S20 FE

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 95.7%
PWM 892 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 36 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast 2214:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
436 nits
Galaxy S20 FE +87%
817 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
Galaxy S20 FE +2%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
308
Galaxy S20 FE +193%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3
1379
Galaxy S20 FE +135%
3241
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
179283
Galaxy S20 FE +184%
508382
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (1st and 49th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 20.5 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 +49%
21:57 hr
Galaxy S20 FE
14:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +8%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +38%
46:04 hr
Galaxy S20 FE
33:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 19
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85.1 dB
Galaxy S20 FE +6%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced November 2020 September 2020
Release date December 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.341 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.447 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Xiaomi Redmi 9
4. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Oppo Realme 7 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Apple iPhone 11
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Apple iPhone 12
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Samsung Galaxy S21
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish