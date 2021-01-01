Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Pova 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Tecno Pova 2

Xiaomi Поко М3
VS
Текно Пова 2
Xiaomi Poco M3
Tecno Pova 2

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Tecno Pova 2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 6000 mAh
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (486 against 447 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 377 and 313 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco M3
65
Pova 2
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco M3
50
Pova 2
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco M3
86
Pova 2
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco M3
58
Pova 2
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco M3
75
Pova 2
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco M3
64
Pova 2
63

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Pova 2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 892 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 2214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
447 nits
Pova 2 +9%
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 173.3 mm (6.82 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 +1%
83.4%
Pova 2
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Tecno Pova 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
313
Pova 2 +20%
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +4%
1425
Pova 2
1366
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
185656
Pova 2
n/a
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (120th and 113th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 HIOS 7.6
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 90 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Pova 2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Pova 2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M3
46:04 hr
Pova 2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85.1 dB
Pova 2
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 June 2021
Release date December 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 138 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

