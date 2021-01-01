Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs V20 SE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Vivo V20 SE

Xiaomi Поко М3
Xiaomi Poco M3
VS
Виво V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Vivo V20 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4100 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 SE
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco M3
69
V20 SE
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco M3
41
V20 SE
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco M3
86
V20 SE
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco M3
59
V20 SE
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco M3
75
V20 SE
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco M3
64
V20 SE
65

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
V20 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 892 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 2214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
436 nits
V20 SE
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
V20 SE +1%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Vivo V20 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
304
V20 SE +1%
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +3%
1390
V20 SE
1356
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 +6%
176624
V20 SE
166601

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (62% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
V20 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
V20 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M3
46:04 hr
V20 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85 dB
V20 SE
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 September 2020
Release date December 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V20 SE. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Xiaomi Redmi 9
4. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo Realme 7 Pro
5. Vivo V20 SE and Samsung Galaxy A51
6. Vivo V20 SE and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
7. Vivo V20 SE and Oppo Realme 7
8. Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20
9. Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V19

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish