Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Poco M3 Vivo Y53s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Stereo speakers

Reverse charging feature

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 206K)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

The phone is 7-months newer

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 310 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 96.5% - PWM 892 Hz - Response time 36 ms - Contrast 2214:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M3 436 nits Vivo Y53s +2% 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M3 83.4% Vivo Y53s +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619 GPU clock 600 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M3 310 Vivo Y53s +23% 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M3 +6% 1387 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M3 206125 Vivo Y53s +19% 246022 CPU 68359 65039 GPU 39642 54320 Memory 39513 50917 UX 59849 76732 Total score 206125 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M3 369 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 369 - PCMark 3.0 score 6236 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 OriginOS 1.0 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M3 85.1 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2020 June 2021 Release date December 2020 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y53s. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3.