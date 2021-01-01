Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 vs Vivo Y53s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Vivo Y53s

Xiaomi Поко М3
VS
Виво Y53s
Xiaomi Poco M3
Vivo Y53s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 206K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 310 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Vivo Y53s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 892 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 2214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
436 nits
Vivo Y53s +2%
446 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
Vivo Y53s +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 600 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
310
Vivo Y53s +23%
381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +6%
1387
Vivo Y53s
1306
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3
206125
Vivo Y53s +19%
246022
CPU 68359 65039
GPU 39642 54320
Memory 39513 50917
UX 59849 76732
Total score 206125 246022
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M3
369
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 369 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6236 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 OriginOS 1.0
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 66 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M3
46:04 hr
Vivo Y53s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 10120 x 6328
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
85.1 dB
Vivo Y53s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 June 2021
Release date December 2020 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y53s. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Poco M3
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco M3
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Poco M3
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Poco M3
5. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Xiaomi Poco M3
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Vivo Y53s
7. Vivo V20 and Vivo Y53s
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Vivo Y53s
9. Oppo F19 Pro and Vivo Y53s
10. Vivo V21e 5G and Vivo Y53s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish