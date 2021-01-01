Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Mi 9 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
- Comes with 1970 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4030 mAh
- Shows 45% longer battery life (154 vs 106 hours)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (618 against 433 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 179K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 385 and 306 points
- Weighs 19 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.4%
|85.8%
|Display features
|-
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|95.8%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (261st and 216th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|4030 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Phone Battery Life Ranking (6th and 41st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL Plus CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|December 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 262 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3.
