Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 1970 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (154 vs 106 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (618 against 433 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 179K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 385 and 306 points
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Mi 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 85.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
433 nits
Mi 9 Lite +43%
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Poco M3
83.4%
Mi 9 Lite +3%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 616
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
306
Mi 9 Lite +26%
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3
1378
Mi 9 Lite +1%
1391
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3
179385
Mi 9 Lite +17%
209253
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (261st and 216th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 +63%
21:57 hr
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +18%
46:04 hr
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (6th and 41st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL Plus CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
n/a
Mi 9 Lite
86.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 September 2019
Release date December 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) - 1.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

