Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Mi A3

Xiaomi Poco M3
VS
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 1970 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (154 vs 101 hours)
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (433 against 358 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco M3
67
Mi A3
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco M3
42
Mi A3
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco M3
90
Mi A3
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco M3
55
Mi A3
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco M3
75
Mi A3
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco M3
64
Mi A3
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 82.77%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 +21%
433 nits
Mi A3
358 nits

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Poco M3 +1%
83.4%
Mi A3
82.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 +2%
306
Mi A3
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 +25%
1378
Mi A3
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 +3%
179385
Mi A3
174673
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (261st and 274th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 +75%
21:57 hr
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Mi A3 +25%
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +51%
46:04 hr
Mi A3
30:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3
n/a
Mi A3
81 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 July 2019
Release date December 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M3. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

