Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (154 vs 115 hours)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5500 mAh
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 148K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 13% higher pixel density (395 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (498 against 445 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3
vs
Mi Max 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 79.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 99.7%
PWM 892 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 36 ms 33.5 ms
Contrast 2214:1 1814:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M3
445 nits
Mi Max 3 +12%
498 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 +5%
83.4%
Mi Max 3
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 and Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 509
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3
312
Mi Max 3
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3
1411
Mi Max 3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco M3 +21%
180015
Mi Max 3
148486

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 20.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:16 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 +23%
21:57 hr
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 +10%
17:03 hr
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 +53%
46:04 hr
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED No
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 +8%
85.6 dB
Mi Max 3
79.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 July 2018
Release date December 2020 July 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 1.584 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.417 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.

