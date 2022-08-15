Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 5G vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on August 15, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (35:46 vs 30:01 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 338K)
  • Delivers 106% higher peak brightness (851 against 413 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 5G
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 83.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M4 5G
413 nits
Pixel 6 +106%
851 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 5G
83.8%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 5G and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 950 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 5G
557
Pixel 6 +86%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 5G
1730
Pixel 6 +68%
2907
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 5G
338496
Pixel 6 +116%
730240
CPU 98678 187698
GPU 78862 298218
Memory 67307 100887
UX 92089 137683
Total score 338496 730240
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 5G
1183
Pixel 6 +438%
6370
Stability - 55%
Graphics test 7 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 1183 6370
PCMark 3.0 score 7644 10558
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (31% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:02 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 13:04 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 06:08 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 112 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Poco M4 5G +19%
35:46 hr
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 5G
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2022 October 2021
Release date August 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

