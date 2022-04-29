Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on April 29, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.