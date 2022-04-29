Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 5G vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 5G vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко М4 5G
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on April 29, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 437 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 5G
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 5G
n/a
Note 10 Pro
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 5G
83.3%
Note 10 Pro +2%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 5G and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 5G +27%
555
Note 10 Pro
437
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 5G +51%
1697
Note 10 Pro
1121
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 5G
n/a
Note 10 Pro
357571
CPU - 92238
GPU - 100504
Memory - 65681
UX - 100997
Total score - 357571
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:29 hr
Watching video - 13:17 hr
Gaming - 06:06 hr
Standby - 136 hr
General battery life
Poco M4 5G
n/a
Note 10 Pro
36:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.4 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 5G
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2022 May 2021
Release date May 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
3. Oppo Realme 8 or Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
4. Oppo Realme 9 Pro or Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro or Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Infinix Note 10 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Infinix Note 10 Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S or Infinix Note 10 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 8 Pro or Infinix Note 10 Pro
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max or Infinix Note 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish