Xiaomi Poco M4 5G vs Oppo Realme 10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on August 15, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
- Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (606 against 409 nits)
- Shows 7% longer battery life (38:25 vs 35:46 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (392K versus 336K)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 22 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.8%
|84.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.99 mm (6.46 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.09 mm (3 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
551
Realme 10 +2%
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1729
Realme 10 +2%
1756
|CPU
|98678
|107702
|GPU
|78862
|92725
|Memory
|67307
|91328
|UX
|92089
|104674
|Total score
|336513
|392743
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7644
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 3.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (31% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:02 hr
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|14:34 hr
|14:38 hr
|Watching video
|13:04 hr
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|06:08 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|112 hr
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G.
