Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 5G vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 5G vs Oppo Realme 10

Ксиаоми Поко М4 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми 10
Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
Oppo Realme 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on August 15, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (606 against 409 nits)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (38:25 vs 35:46 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (392K versus 336K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 5G
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M4 5G
409 nits
Realme 10 +48%
606 nits

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 5G
83.8%
Realme 10 +1%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 5G and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 5G
551
Realme 10 +2%
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 5G
1729
Realme 10 +2%
1756
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 5G
336513
Realme 10 +17%
392743
CPU 98678 107702
GPU 78862 92725
Memory 67307 91328
UX 92089 104674
Total score 336513 392743
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 7644 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (31% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:02 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr 14:38 hr
Watching video 13:04 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 06:08 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 112 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Poco M4 5G
35:46 hr
Realme 10 +7%
38:25 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (84th and 39th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 November 2022
Release date August 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
2. Xiaomi Poco M5 and Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Oppo Realme 10
4. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Oppo Realme 10
5. Oppo Realme 9 and Oppo Realme 10
6. Xiaomi Poco M5s and Oppo Realme 10
7. Vivo V25e and Oppo Realme 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish