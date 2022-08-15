Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on August 15, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.