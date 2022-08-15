Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on August 15, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.