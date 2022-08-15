Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on August 15, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.