Xiaomi Poco M4 5G vs Oppo Realme C35
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on August 15, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (336K versus 223K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
- Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (556 against 409 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.8%
|84%
|RGB color space
|-
|96%
|Response time
|-
|37 ms
|Contrast
|-
|975:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.99 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.09 mm (3 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 5G +51%
551
365
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 5G +25%
1729
1386
|CPU
|98678
|71236
|GPU
|78862
|24887
|Memory
|67307
|64760
|UX
|92089
|64509
|Total score
|336513
|223398
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7644
|7948
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (31% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:02 hr
|2:12 hr
|Web browsing
|14:34 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:04 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:08 hr
|-
|Standby
|112 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G is definitely a better buy.
