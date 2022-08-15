Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 5G vs Realme C35 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on August 15, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (336K versus 223K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (556 against 409 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 5G
vs
Realme C35

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 975:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M4 5G
409 nits
Realme C35 +36%
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 5G and Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 5G +51%
551
Realme C35
365
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 5G +25%
1729
Realme C35
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 5G +51%
336513
Realme C35
223398
CPU 98678 71236
GPU 78862 24887
Memory 67307 64760
UX 92089 64509
Total score 336513 223398
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 5G +156%
1183
Realme C35
463
PCMark 3.0 score 7644 7948
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (31% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:02 hr 2:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr -
Watching video 13:04 hr -
Gaming 06:08 hr -
Standby 112 hr -
General battery life
Poco M4 5G
35:46 hr
Realme C35
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 5G
n/a
Realme C35
85.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2022 February 2022
Release date August 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

