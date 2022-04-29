Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on April 29, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.