Xiaomi Poco M4 5G vs Vivo T1 5G

VS
Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
Vivo T1 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on April 29, 2022, against the Vivo T1 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 5G
vs
T1 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 83.9%

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 5G
83.3%
T1 5G +1%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 5G and Vivo T1 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 5G
560
T1 5G
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 5G
1701
T1 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 5G
n/a
T1 5G
402160
CPU - 119801
GPU - 97655
Memory - 71409
UX - 115693
Total score - 402160
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2022 February 2022
Release date May 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
