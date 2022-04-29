Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on April 29, 2022, against the Vivo T1 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.