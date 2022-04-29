Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 5G vs 11 Lite 5G NE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 5G vs 11 Lite 5G NE

Ксиаоми Поко М4 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G NE
Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on April 29, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 780 and 556 points
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 5G
vs
11 Lite 5G NE

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 85.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M4 5G
n/a
11 Lite 5G NE
793 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 5G
83.3%
11 Lite 5G NE +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 5G
556
11 Lite 5G NE +40%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 5G
1702
11 Lite 5G NE +65%
2812
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 156843
GPU - 160155
Memory - 81243
UX - 112867
Total score - 507222
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2474
PCMark 3.0 score - 10221
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:40 hr
Watching video - 15:23 hr
Gaming - 04:46 hr
Standby - 94 hr
General battery life
Poco M4 5G
n/a
11 Lite 5G NE
30:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2022 September 2021
Release date May 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
