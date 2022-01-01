Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Apple iPhone 11

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 22% higher pixel density (399 vs 326 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 352K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (639 against 509 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 42 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 700:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
509 nits
iPhone 11 +26%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G +7%
84.8%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
595
iPhone 11 +123%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1796
iPhone 11 +93%
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G
352519
iPhone 11 +78%
628819
CPU 104318 151608
GPU 83801 260391
Memory 69450 98414
UX 97449 119270
Total score 352519 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1228
iPhone 11 +517%
7578
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 7 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 1228 7578
PCMark 3.0 score 8874 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 12.5 15.4
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:28 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 13:26 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 06:22 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 129 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro 5G +6%
36:42 hr
iPhone 11
34:47 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (54th and 79th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro 5G +7%
89.3 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2021 September 2019
Release date November 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.

