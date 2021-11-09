Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Honor 10X Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Honor 10X Lite

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Huawei Honor 10X Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 198K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (123 vs 114 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (508 against 425 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G +20%
508 nits
Honor 10X Lite
425 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G +1%
84.8%
Honor 10X Lite
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G +78%
354173
Honor 10X Lite
198467
CPU 104318 73626
GPU 83801 29538
Memory 69450 43324
UX 97449 53572
Total score 354173 198467
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1232 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8880 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic UI 3.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +31%
18:47 hr
Honor 10X Lite
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +5%
16:31 hr
Honor 10X Lite
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
33:26 hr
Honor 10X Lite +12%
37:25 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (35th and 104th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 October 2020
Release date November 2021 November 2020
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

