Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Honor 10X Lite VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Huawei Honor 10X Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 198K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Shows 8% longer battery life (123 vs 114 hours)

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (508 against 425 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Price Huawei Honor 10X Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +20% 508 nits Honor 10X Lite 425 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +1% 84.8% Honor 10X Lite 84.3%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic UI 3.1 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 October 2020 Release date November 2021 November 2020 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.