Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Honor 20S VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Huawei Honor 20S Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 191K)

Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S Weighs 36 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.15 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9 PPI 399 ppi 412 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 508 nits Honor 20S 499 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +1% 84.8% Honor 20S 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 HiSilicon Kirin 710 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G51 MP4 GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +78% 595 Honor 20S 334 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +27% 1782 Honor 20S 1407 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +85% 354173 Honor 20S 191019 CPU 104318 - GPU 83801 - Memory 69450 - UX 97449 - Total score 354173 191019 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Honor 20S n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1232 - PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic 2.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 21 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 September 2019 Release date November 2021 October 2019 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.