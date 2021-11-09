Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Honor 50 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Huawei Honor 50 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Shows 23% longer battery life (123 vs 100 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (511K versus 354K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (746 against 508 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 783 and 595 points

Weighs 20 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 2.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Honor 50 +47% 746 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Honor 50 +6% 89.7%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic UI 4.2 OS size - 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.14" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Honor 50 92.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 June 2021 Release date November 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.