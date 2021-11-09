Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Honor 50

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (123 vs 100 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (511K versus 354K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (746 against 508 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 783 and 595 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
508 nits
Honor 50 +47%
746 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G
84.8%
Honor 50 +6%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
595
Honor 50 +32%
783
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1782
Honor 50 +66%
2966
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G
354173
Honor 50 +44%
511677
CPU 104318 160022
GPU 83801 15691
Memory 69450 78639
UX 97449 116871
Total score 354173 511677
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1232
Honor 50 +103%
2503
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 1232 2503
PCMark 3.0 score 8880 10242
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic UI 4.2
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +19%
18:47 hr
Honor 50
15:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
16:31 hr
Honor 50 +14%
18:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
33:26 hr
Honor 50 +3%
34:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
n/a
Honor 50
92.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 June 2021
Release date November 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and X3 GT
4. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme 8 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and M3 Pro 5G
6. Huawei Honor 50 and Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Huawei Honor 50 and Apple iPhone 13
8. Huawei Honor 50 and Xiaomi 11T
9. Huawei Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 50 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish