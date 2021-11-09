Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Huawei Honor 50 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 207K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (508 against 427 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +19% 508 nits Honor 50 Lite 427 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Honor 50 Lite +6% 89.5%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic UI 4.2

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 October 2021 Release date November 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.