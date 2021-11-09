Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Honor 9X VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Huawei Honor 9X Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 204K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Shows 24% longer battery life (123 vs 99 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Supports 33W fast charging

The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (508 against 462 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Price Huawei Honor 9X Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 99% PWM - Not detected Response time - 29 ms Contrast - 969:1 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +10% 508 nits Honor 9X 462 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +1% 84.8% Honor 9X 84.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G51 MP4 GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +82% 595 Honor 9X 327 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +31% 1782 Honor 9X 1365 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +73% 354173 Honor 9X 204450 CPU 104318 71041 GPU 83801 33003 Memory 69450 41878 UX 97449 60050 Total score 354173 204450 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G +120% 1232 Honor 9X 559 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 7 FPS 3 FPS Graphics score 1232 559 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 6361 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 10 OS size - 15.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 4 5G support Yes -

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Honor 9X 78 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 July 2019 Release date November 2021 September 2019 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.