Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Honor X10 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Huawei Honor X10 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Stereo speakers

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (508 against 446 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (424K versus 354K)

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.63 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +14% 508 nits Honor X10 446 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Honor X10 84.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 HiSilicon Kirin 820 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP6 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS - ~579 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G 595 Honor X10 +7% 637 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G 1782 Honor X10 +37% 2437 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G 354173 Honor X10 +20% 424089 CPU 104318 134274 GPU 83801 128950 Memory 69450 70116 UX 97449 93571 Total score 354173 424089 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Honor X10 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1232 - PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - AnTuTu Android Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic UI 3.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution - 7864 x 5200 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 May 2020 Release date November 2021 May 2020 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X10.