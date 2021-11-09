Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Nova 5T VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Huawei Nova 5T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (473K versus 354K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 687 and 595 points

Weighs 21 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 412 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 36.4 ms Contrast - 1344:1 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Nova 5T 509 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +1% 84.8% Nova 5T 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 10.1 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 117° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6912 x 4624 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Nova 5T 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 August 2019 Release date November 2021 November 2019 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 5T.