Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Nova 8i VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Huawei Nova 8i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 123K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 508 nits Nova 8i 499 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Nova 8i +5% 89.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +81% 595 Nova 8i 329 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +33% 1782 Nova 8i 1337 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +187% 354173 Nova 8i 123590 CPU 104318 - GPU 83801 - Memory 69450 - UX 97449 - Total score 354173 123590 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G +230% 1232 Nova 8i 373 Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS Graphics score 1232 373 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 5376 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 11

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 July 2021 Release date November 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.