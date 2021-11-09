Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Huawei P40 Lite VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Huawei P40 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Price Huawei P40 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9 PPI 399 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - Not detected Response time - 38.4 ms Contrast - 976:1 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits P40 Lite +1% 512 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 84.8% P40 Lite 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 HiSilicon Kirin 810 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2270 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP6 GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +3% 595 P40 Lite 575 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G 1782 P40 Lite +3% 1841 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G 354173 P40 Lite +4% 368648 CPU 104318 109064 GPU 83801 95721 Memory 69450 72097 UX 97449 91820 Total score 354173 368648 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 P40 Lite +15% 1420 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 7 FPS 8 FPS Graphics score 1232 1420 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 8393 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 10 OS size - 14.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 February 2020 Release date November 2021 March 2020 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.