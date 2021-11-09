Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Y6p VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Huawei Y6p Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 106K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

44% higher pixel density (399 vs 278 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 33W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810 Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 278 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 81.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 94.4% PWM - Not detected Response time - 25.4 ms Contrast - 1444:1 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Huawei Y6p +5% 533 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +4% 84.8% Huawei Y6p 81.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS - ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +341% 595 Huawei Y6p 135 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +264% 1782 Huawei Y6p 489 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +231% 354173 Huawei Y6p 106991 CPU 104318 31847 GPU 83801 14664 Memory 69450 29410 UX 97449 32095 Total score 354173 106991 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Huawei Y6p n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1232 - PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 10.1 OS size - 9 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution - 4368 x 2912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 6 5G support Yes -

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Huawei Y6p 83.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced November 2021 May 2020 Release date November 2021 August 2020 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.