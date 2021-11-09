Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Huawei Y8p VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Huawei Y8p Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Huawei Y8p, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 218K)

Supports 33W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Reasons to consider the Huawei Y8p Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (556 against 508 nits)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 32 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 418 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Huawei Y8p +9% 556 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 84.8% Huawei Y8p 83.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Huawei Y8p in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G51 MP4 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +82% 595 Huawei Y8p 327 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +32% 1782 Huawei Y8p 1353 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +62% 354173 Huawei Y8p 218192 CPU 104318 68538 GPU 83801 42265 Memory 69450 36077 UX 97449 72271 Total score 354173 218192 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G +120% 1232 Huawei Y8p 561 Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS 3 FPS Graphics score 1232 561 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 6884 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 10.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced November 2021 May 2020 Release date November 2021 May 2020 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.