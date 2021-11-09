Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Infinix Hot 10s VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Infinix Hot 10s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

52% higher pixel density (399 vs 263 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 33W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (508 against 468 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9 PPI 399 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +9% 508 nits Hot 10s 468 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 84.8% Hot 10s 83.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +63% 595 Hot 10s 364 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +33% 1782 Hot 10s 1338 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G 354173 Hot 10s n/a CPU 104318 - GPU 83801 - Memory 69450 - UX 97449 - Total score 354173 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G +72% 1232 Hot 10s 718 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1232 718 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 9022 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 3968 x 2976 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.45 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced November 2021 April 2021 Release date November 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.