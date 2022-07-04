Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Zero 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Infinix Zero 5G

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Infinix Zero 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (466K versus 347K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 701 and 597 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Zero 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 399 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 700:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +3%
507 nits
Zero 5G
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G
84.8%
Zero 5G +4%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
597
Zero 5G +17%
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1786
Zero 5G +21%
2163
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G
347279
Zero 5G +34%
466777
CPU 103692 126661
GPU 82369 126659
Memory 64992 104059
UX 97784 113041
Total score 347279 466777
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1227
Zero 5G +63%
1995
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 11 FPS
Graphics score 1227 1995
PCMark 3.0 score 8810 11888
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:28 hr 14:43 hr
Watching video 13:26 hr 15:35 hr
Gaming 06:22 hr 05:55 hr
Standby 129 hr 117 hr
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro 5G
36:42 hr
Zero 5G +3%
37:55 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (56th and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
89.3 dB
Zero 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 February 2022
Release date November 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 5G. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Avatar
I need a new phone 04 July 2022 13:16
This is a tough choice. On the one hand, the zero 5g should be the obvious winner, for having a better processor, and better camera(low & mid-range mi phone cameras are terrible) but on the other hand, the X OS is very trashy, with its constant bloatware advertisements! MIUI has its fair share of ads as well, but it's not nearly as bad as the X OS.
+1 Reply
