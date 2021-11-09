Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Nokia G20 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Nokia G20 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 114K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 33W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (508 against 446 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 81.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 93.6% PWM - 2500000 Hz Response time - 36.5 ms Contrast - 1102:1 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +14% 508 nits Nokia G20 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +4% 84.8% Nokia G20 81.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +234% 595 Nokia G20 178 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +81% 1782 Nokia G20 986 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +211% 354173 Nokia G20 114029 CPU 104318 33109 GPU 83801 17441 Memory 69450 26297 UX 97449 37671 Total score 354173 114029 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Nokia G20 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1232 - PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 - OS size - 12 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.45 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Nokia G20 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 April 2021 Release date November 2021 May 2021 SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.