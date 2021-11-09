Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G OnePlus Nord 2 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Shows 21% longer battery life (123 vs 102 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (560K versus 354K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (629 against 508 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 807 and 595 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 128.2% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Nord 2 5G +24% 629 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Nord 2 5G +1% 85.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 11.3 OS size - 14 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Nord 2 5G 125 Video quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Nord 2 5G 105 Generic camera score Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Nord 2 5G 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Nord 2 5G 81.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 July 2021 Release date November 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.