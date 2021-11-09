Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G OnePlus Nord CE 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (601 against 508 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 25 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 91.6% PWM - 373 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Nord CE 5G +18% 601 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Nord CE 5G 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 11 OS size - 22 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Nord CE 5G 109 Video quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Nord CE 5G 89 Generic camera score Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Nord CE 5G 102

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Nord CE 5G 90.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 June 2021 Release date November 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.