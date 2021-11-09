Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord N10 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G OnePlus Nord N10 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Shows 24% longer battery life (123 vs 99 hours)

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (508 against 438 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.49 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 99.2% Response time - 28 ms Contrast - 789:1 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +16% 508 nits Nord N10 438 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 84.8% Nord N10 82.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619L GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G 595 Nord N10 +2% 608 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G 1782 Nord N10 +3% 1841 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +8% 354173 Nord N10 329158 CPU 104318 110882 GPU 83801 69327 Memory 69450 60759 UX 97449 89742 Total score 354173 329158 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G +52% 1232 Nord N10 811 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1232 811 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 10.5 OS size - 28 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Nord N10 83.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 October 2020 Release date November 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. It has a better display, software, battery life, and design.