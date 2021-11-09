Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo A53 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Oppo A53 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 166K)

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +7% 508 nits Oppo A53 476 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 84.8% Oppo A53 82.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Max. clock 2400 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +139% 595 Oppo A53 249 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +43% 1782 Oppo A53 1247 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +112% 354173 Oppo A53 166904 CPU 104318 58700 GPU 83801 24259 Memory 69450 43772 UX 97449 40272 Total score 354173 166904 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G +413% 1232 Oppo A53 240 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 7 FPS 1 FPS Graphics score 1232 240 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 5912 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 7.2

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution - 4368 x 2912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced November 2021 August 2020 Release date November 2021 August 2020 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.