Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo A53

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
VS
Оппо А53
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Oppo A53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 166K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G +7%
508 nits
Oppo A53
476 nits

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G +2%
84.8%
Oppo A53
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +139%
595
Oppo A53
249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +43%
1782
Oppo A53
1247
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G +112%
354173
Oppo A53
166904
CPU 104318 58700
GPU 83801 24259
Memory 69450 43772
UX 97449 40272
Total score 354173 166904
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G +413%
1232
Oppo A53
240
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 1 FPS
Graphics score 1232 240
PCMark 3.0 score 8880 5912
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
18:47 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
16:31 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
33:26 hr
Oppo A53
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2021 August 2020
Release date November 2021 August 2020
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco X3 NFC
2. Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco X3 GT
4. Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Realme 8 5G
5. Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G
6. Oppo A53 vs Galaxy A21s
7. Oppo A53 vs Galaxy M31
8. Oppo A53 vs Galaxy M21
9. Oppo A53 vs Redmi Note 9
10. Oppo A53 vs Redmi Note 9S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish