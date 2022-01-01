Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo A76 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo A76, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 273K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 602 and 385 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A76
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (564 against 513 nits)

Review

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 94.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 42 ms 33 ms
Contrast 700:1 1138:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
513 nits
Oppo A76 +10%
564 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G +2%
84.8%
Oppo A76
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo A76 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +56%
602
Oppo A76
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +8%
1813
Oppo A76
1683
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G +45%
396001
Oppo A76
273433
CPU 114422 83248
GPU 92133 50196
Memory 78871 71688
UX 108422 66418
Total score 396001 273433
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G +175%
1228
Oppo A76
447
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1228 447
PCMark 3.0 score 8917 6835
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 13 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 27 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:28 hr -
Watching video 13:26 hr -
Gaming 06:22 hr -
Standby 129 hr -
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro 5G
36:42 hr
Oppo A76
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro 5G +8%
89.3 dB
Oppo A76
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 February 2022
Release date November 2021 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. It has a better display, performance, software, camera, design, and sound.

