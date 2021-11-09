Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo A91 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Oppo A91 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 224K)

Comes with 975 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4025 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo A91 Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (610 against 508 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 23 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 408 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 3.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Oppo A91 +20% 610 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Oppo A91 +1% 85.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo A91 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Helio P70 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2100 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS - ~78.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +96% 595 Oppo A91 303 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +24% 1782 Oppo A91 1432 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +58% 354173 Oppo A91 224547 CPU 104318 75732 GPU 83801 40738 Memory 69450 48848 UX 97449 59514 Total score 354173 224547 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G +71% 1232 Oppo A91 721 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1232 721 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 6581 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 6.1 OS size - 20 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Oppo A91 88.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 December 2019 Release date November 2021 June 2020 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.