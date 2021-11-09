Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Realme 5 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 965 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4035 mAh
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 243K)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (123 vs 100 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Realme 5 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
508 nits
Realme 5 Pro
508 nits

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G +1%
84.8%
Realme 5 Pro
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 850 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +22%
1782
Realme 5 Pro
1457
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G +46%
354173
Realme 5 Pro
243406
CPU 104318 75848
GPU 83801 69035
Memory 69450 45528
UX 97449 55282
Total score 354173 243406
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 7 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1232 652
PCMark 3.0 score 8880 8503
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4035 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +14%
18:47 hr
Realme 5 Pro
16:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +21%
16:31 hr
Realme 5 Pro
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +26%
33:26 hr
Realme 5 Pro
26:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 August 2019
Release date November 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

