Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 5 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Oppo Realme 5 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 965 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4035 mAh

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 243K)

Shows 23% longer battery life (123 vs 100 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Realme 5 Pro 508 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +1% 84.8% Realme 5 Pro 83.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 7

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Realme 5 Pro 85 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 August 2019 Release date November 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.1 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.