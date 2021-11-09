Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Realme 6S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 595 and 547 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6S
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Realme 6S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G +7%
508 nits
Realme 6S
476 nits

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G +1%
84.8%
Realme 6S
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme 6S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G76 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS - ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +3%
1782
Realme 6S
1726
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G +6%
354173
Realme 6S
335089
CPU 104318 100671
GPU 83801 88233
Memory 69450 62549
UX 97449 83750
Total score 354173 335089
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1232
Realme 6S +5%
1299
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1232 1299
PCMark 3.0 score 8880 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
18:47 hr
Realme 6S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
16:31 hr
Realme 6S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
33:26 hr
Realme 6S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", ISOCELL GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 May 2020
Release date November 2021 June 2020
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

