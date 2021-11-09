Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 7 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Oppo Realme 7 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 595 and 533 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% Response time - 28 ms Contrast - 955:1 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Realme 7 +3% 522 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 84.8% Realme 7 83.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +12% 595 Realme 7 533 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +7% 1782 Realme 7 1669 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +7% 354173 Realme 7 332150 CPU 104318 95615 GPU 83801 85900 Memory 69450 54379 UX 97449 98554 Total score 354173 332150 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Realme 7 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1232 - PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 14 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.1 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Realme 7 81.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 September 2020 Release date November 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.93 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7.