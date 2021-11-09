Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Oppo Realme 8 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Stereo speakers

The phone is 8-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (626 against 508 nits)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 19 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 114 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Realme 8 Pro +23% 626 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 84.8% Realme 8 Pro 83.3%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Realme 8 Pro 112 Video quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Realme 8 Pro 86 Generic camera score Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Realme 8 Pro 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Realme 8 Pro 84.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 March 2021 Release date November 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.