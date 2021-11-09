Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 8i VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 595 and 538 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 7% longer battery life (131 vs 123 hours)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Price Oppo Realme 8i Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Realme 8i +6% 538 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Realme 8i 84.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +11% 595 Realme 8i 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G 1782 Realme 8i +5% 1868 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +5% 354173 Realme 8i 336460 CPU 104318 98570 GPU 83801 76840 Memory 69450 70017 UX 97449 94023 Total score 354173 336460 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G +13% 1232 Realme 8i 1086 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 7 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1232 1086 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 8477 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 September 2021 Release date November 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.