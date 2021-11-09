Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 8i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 595 and 538 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 7% longer battery life (131 vs 123 hours)
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|84.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +11%
595
538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1782
Realme 8i +5%
1868
|CPU
|104318
|98570
|GPU
|83801
|76840
|Memory
|69450
|70017
|UX
|97449
|94023
|Total score
|354173
|336460
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|1232
|1086
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8880
|8477
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:07 hr
|2:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +6%
18:47 hr
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +20%
16:31 hr
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
33:26 hr
Realme 8i +27%
42:09 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (35th and 42nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.
