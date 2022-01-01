Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 9% longer battery life (134 vs 123 hours)

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 354K)

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (566 against 507 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 593 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Price Oppo Realme 9 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - Response time 42 ms - Contrast 700:1 - Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 507 nits Realme 9 Pro +12% 566 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Realme 9 Pro 84.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G 89.3 dB Realme 9 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 February 2022 Release date November 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.