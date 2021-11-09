Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Realme GT Neo – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
  • Delivers 136% higher maximum brightness (1199 against 508 nits)
  • 95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 354K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Realme GT Neo

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
508 nits
Realme GT Neo +136%
1199 nits

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G
84.8%
Realme GT Neo +1%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme GT Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1782
Realme GT Neo +85%
3302
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G
354173
Realme GT Neo +95%
689308
CPU 104318 181874
GPU 83801 243305
Memory 69450 119029
UX 97449 151579
Total score 354173 689308
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1232
Realme GT Neo +238%
4158
Stability 99% 79%
Graphics test 7 FPS 24 FPS
Graphics score 1232 4158
PCMark 3.0 score 8880 14255
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 March 2021
Release date November 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.

