Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.