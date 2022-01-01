Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (355K versus 123K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (510 against 404 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Fingerprint scanner
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|80.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|Response time
|42 ms
|-
|Contrast
|700:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.78 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Unisoc SC9863A
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|PowerVR GE8322
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|2, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +233%
600
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +81%
1807
998
|CPU
|104318
|40291
|GPU
|83801
|16984
|Memory
|69450
|27120
|UX
|97449
|37983
|Total score
|355061
|123232
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1228
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8874
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Realme Go UI
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:07 hr
|2:56 hr
|Web browsing
|13:28 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:26 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:22 hr
|-
|Standby
|129 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1