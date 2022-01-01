Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Realme Narzo 50i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (355K versus 123K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (510 against 404 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Realme Narzo 50i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 80.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 700:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G +26%
510 nits
Realme Narzo 50i
404 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme Narzo 50i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 850 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G +188%
355061
Realme Narzo 50i
123232
CPU 104318 40291
GPU 83801 16984
Memory 69450 27120
UX 97449 37983
Total score 355061 123232
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1228 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8874 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme Go UI
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:07 hr 2:56 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:28 hr -
Watching video 13:26 hr -
Gaming 06:22 hr -
Standby 129 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2021 September 2021
Release date November 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

