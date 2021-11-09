Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme X2 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Oppo Realme X2 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Shows 17% longer battery life (123 vs 105 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Stereo speakers

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (508 against 430 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Price Oppo Realme X2 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +18% 508 nits Realme X2 430 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +1% 84.8% Realme X2 84.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme X2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1766 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +9% 595 Realme X2 548 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 1782 Realme X2 1743 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +4% 354173 Realme X2 340658 CPU 104318 103837 GPU 83801 88667 Memory 69450 59634 UX 97449 91198 Total score 354173 340658 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Realme X2 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1232 - PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 11 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6784 x 4711 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Realme X2 81 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 September 2019 Release date November 2021 September 2019 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X2.