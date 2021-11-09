Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme X3 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Oppo Realme X3 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Stereo speakers

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (526K versus 354K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2

27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 754 and 595 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 508 nits Realme X3 499 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Realme X3 84.7%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 1.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 51 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced November 2021 June 2020 Release date November 2021 July 2020 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X3. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.